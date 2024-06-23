Wellington Management Group LLP Has $60.91 Million Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.31% of Veradigm worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth $189,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Veradigm by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 165,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 48.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period.
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
