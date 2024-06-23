Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 4.1%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.34. 342,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 871,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

