Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 19,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 57,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Super Hi International Price Performance

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

