UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UiPath by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.96 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

