North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. 27,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 62,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $509.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

