Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enpro were worth $47,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 5,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.71 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.