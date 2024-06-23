Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 139,054 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $383,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $417.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.36 and its 200 day moving average is $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

