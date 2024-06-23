iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

