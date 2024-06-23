Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 422,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of HZO opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $743.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

