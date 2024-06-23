iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

