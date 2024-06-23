Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

OBK stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $921.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

