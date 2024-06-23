Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Get adidas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADDYY opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

adidas Profile

(Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.