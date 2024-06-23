Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSG opened at $191.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

