Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.