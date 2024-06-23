Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Insider Activity

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

