Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,267 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.