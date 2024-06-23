Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

