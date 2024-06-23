Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 4.5%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 1,542,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 278,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.63.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

