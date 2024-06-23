Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 681,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 366,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

