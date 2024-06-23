Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 20%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 129,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 214,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

