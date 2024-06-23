Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.00

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.84), with a volume of 234060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £126.73 million, a PE ratio of -2,071.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.34.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

