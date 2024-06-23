Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 28.6% Higher

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 780,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 967% from the average session volume of 73,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Route1 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 790.70.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Route1 had a negative return on equity of 109.19% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

