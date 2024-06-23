Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $535.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.80), with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50 ($6.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 497.44.

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £87,675 ($111,404.07). Company insiders own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

