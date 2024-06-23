Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Down 20%

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 153,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 58,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$727,400.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

