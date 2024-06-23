Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.00

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.07), with a volume of 47537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

Fintel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £332.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4,571.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.77), for a total value of £742,500 ($943,456.16). In related news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81), for a total value of £9,348,501 ($11,878,654.38). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £742,500 ($943,456.16). In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,666,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,600,100. Company insiders own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

