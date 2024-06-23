Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.2 %
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
