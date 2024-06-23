Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.82

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.82 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.82 ($0.14), with a volume of 1243936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

