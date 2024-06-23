Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 215,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $29,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Matson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 3,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,485 shares of company stock valued at $619,987. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.