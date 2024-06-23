Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. FACT Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $11,312,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $61,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. Analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATAT. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

