Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 167,567 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CQP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.