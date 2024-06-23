Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Enovis worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 174.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 254,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.