Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 57.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

