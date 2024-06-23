Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.21 Million Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Revolution Medicines worth $30,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,793,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,155 shares of company stock worth $792,620. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

