Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 267,762 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Frontdoor worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 239,333 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

