Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

PCVX opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

