Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Innospec worth $30,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 105.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.