Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.36 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

KBWB opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

