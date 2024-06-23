Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $30,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 429,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 468,611 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

