Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 79,169 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,169 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Essent Group worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 6,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ESNT opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

