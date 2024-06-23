Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 99,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.95% of DHT worth $31,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4,118.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,606,900 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $4,640,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. DHT’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

