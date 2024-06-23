Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

