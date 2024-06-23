Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of TransMedics Group worth $31,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -408.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $149.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

