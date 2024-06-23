Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $31,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Merchants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 131.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

