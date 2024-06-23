Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.79 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of CBIZ worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $47,831,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $19,874,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $17,804,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,662,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 715,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.