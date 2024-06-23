Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Graco by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.