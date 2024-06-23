Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 215,757 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Essential Utilities worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

