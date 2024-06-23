Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.24 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.28. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.