Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,589,693 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Upwork worth $33,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.48 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,262 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

