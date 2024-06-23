Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.57 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MKTX stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.54 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average is $229.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

