NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.38% of NMI worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NMI by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NMIH opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

